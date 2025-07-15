CollisionWeek

Labor Department Reduces OSHA Penalties for Small Businesses

New guidelines expand penalty reductions and introduce incentives for immediate hazard correction.

The U.S. Department of Labor updated penalty guidelines for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Monday, reducing fines for small businesses while maintaining workplace safety standards.

OSHA logoThe changes, outlined in OSHA’s Field Operations Manual, expand penalty reductions for small employers and introduce new incentives for immediate hazard correction. The policy takes effect immediately and applies to open investigations where penalties have not yet been issued.

“All employers should be offered the opportunity to comply with regulations that help maintain a safe working environment,” said Deputy Secretary

