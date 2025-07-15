Hunter Engineering Offers 0% Financing for Equipment Purchases

Hunter Engineering announced Monday a summer financing promotion offering 0% interest for 12 months on equipment purchases through August 15.

The automotive service equipment manufacturer is partnering with GreatAmerica to provide the financing terms, which also include a 3.9% rate for 24-month terms. Discounted rates are available for 36-, 48- and 60-month financing periods.

The promotion applies to all Hunter products, including the company’s Maverick Pro tire changer and HawkEye Elite Xpandable alignment system. The financing is available across all U.S. market segments with a minimum order requirement of $15,000.

Equipment purchased from distributor stock does not qualify for the