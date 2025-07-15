Collision Industry Foundation Opens Applications for Board Positions

The Collision Industry Foundation is accepting applications for board positions through September 30, seeking volunteers from the collision repair industry to serve three-year terms.

The nonprofit provides emergency relief to collision repair professionals affected by natural disasters and other catastrophic events. Board members volunteer their time to lead the organization and further its mission of securing and distributing donations to industry workers who have experienced significant losses.

“We encourage industry professionals to join our efforts to serve those within our industry in their time of need,” said Dan Risley, vice president of market development at CCC Intelligent Solutions and CIF