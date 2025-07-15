CCC Appoints Tech Leader Barak Eilam to Board of Directors

Experienced executive brings expertise in enterprise software and scalable AI.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDQ: CCCS) announced the appointment of Barak Eilam to its Board of Directors. A seasoned technology executive and former CEO of NICE Ltd., Eilam brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise software, artificial intelligence (AI) and customer-engagement technologies.

Eilam adds proven capabilities as CCC continues to scale growth from its strategic investments in AI, the CCC IX Cloud and its connected ecosystem.

“We are excited to welcome Barak to our Board as an independent director,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman and CEO of CCC. “His experience scaling and driving customer-centric innovation will be a terrific addition to our ability to serve clients and help fuel our next phase of growth.”

During his decade-long tenure as CEO of NICE, the company became a leader in AI-powered customer experiences, serving more than 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries. Eilam led NICE through a period of accelerated growth, achieving nearly a threefold increase in revenue and a sevenfold rise in market capitalization.

“It’s an honor to join CCC’s Board at such a dynamic time,” said Eilam. “CCC’s laser focus on delivering value to its customers—reflected in its high customer satisfaction and retention—is truly impressive. I’m excited to support the company’s mission to drive meaningful impact across the broader insurance and automotive industries.”

Added Ramamurthy, “As we welcome Barak, we also extend our sincere thanks to Chris Egan, who stepped down from the Board in March. We are deeply grateful for Chris’s steadfast guidance, leadership and support since joining the board in 2017 as part of Advent International, L.P.’s investment in CCC.”