Auto Care Association Opens Registration for September 17-19 Legislative Summit

The Auto Care Association has opened registration for its Fall Leadership Days and Legislative Summit, scheduled for September 17-19 at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

The Legislative Summit, marking its third year at the same location as the Fall Leadership Days event, focuses on issues affecting the independent aftermarket industry. The summit includes policy education, remarks from policymakers and meetings with members of Congress and their staff.

The Auto Care Association’s government affairs team provides attendees with schedules, resources and talking points for congressional meetings.

“The efforts we’re seeing this summer to stop our industry’s momentum