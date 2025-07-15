CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Auto Care Association Opens Registration for September 17-19 Legislative Summit

Auto Care Association Opens Registration for September 17-19 Legislative Summit

By Leave a Comment

The Auto Care Association has opened registration for its Fall Leadership Days and Legislative Summit, scheduled for September 17-19 at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Auto Care AssociationThe Legislative Summit, marking its third year at the same location as the Fall Leadership Days event, focuses on issues affecting the independent aftermarket industry. The summit includes policy education, remarks from policymakers and meetings with members of Congress and their staff.

The Auto Care Association’s government affairs team provides attendees with schedules, resources and talking points for congressional meetings.

“The efforts we’re seeing this summer to stop our industry’s momentum

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey