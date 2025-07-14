MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Hires Search Firm for President

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers has hired executive search firm APA Search to find its next president as current president Paul McCarthy prepares to become CEO of the parent organization.

McCarthy will move to CEO of MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, in January 2026.

“We are excited to work with APA Search to identify a visionary and results-driven leader who will continue to elevate the voice of aftermarket suppliers—across the automotive, commercial vehicle and remanufacturing sectors—and strengthen the association’s role in advocacy, industry leadership and member value,” McCarthy said. “This transition is an opportunity to build on the momentum our community has