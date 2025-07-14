IAA Expands to Azerbaijan Through New Market Alliance

RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) announced its IAA subsidiary has formed a market alliance with CarGo Logistic Azerbaijan to operate an auction center in the country.

The alliance aims to expand both companies’ reach in Azerbaijan by connecting regional buyers with IAA’s auction system.

CarGo Logistic Azerbaijan will offer on-ground support to customers navigating IAA’s bidding platform, helping facilitate vehicle purchases for the local market.

“We are excited about our continued global expansion with IAA’s new Market Alliance in Azerbaijan,” said Scott Guenther, senior vice president of North America operations at IAA. “With the combination of CarGo Logistic