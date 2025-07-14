Fix Network Adds Three Repair Facilities in Ontario, Canada

The Fix Network announced the addition of three repair facilities in Ontario, Canada to it network owned by industry veteran Louie Riccelli including. ProColor Collision Vaughan Central, Fix Auto York Mills, and NOVUS Glass York Mills.

Riccelli, a second-generation entrepreneur, has rebranded his two existing locations and added a glass repair service to create what the company calls “one-stop auto service centers.” The NOVUS Glass York Mills location operates within the Fix Auto York Mills facility.

The Riccelli family has operated automotive repair businesses since 1973, when Louie’s father, Elio Riccelli, started the company. Louie Riccelli now runs the operations