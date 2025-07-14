ASE Education Foundation Congratulates SkillsUSA Medalists from Accredited Schools

18 automotive student medalists were from ASE-Accredited schools across the U.S.

Students from ASE-accredited programs were among the medalists in every transportation category at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference held last month in Atlanta, Ga.

“We want to congratulate the outstanding students from ASE-accredited automotive, collision and truck/diesel programs that were recognized with medals at the recent SkillsUSA competition,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “These students have gained the foundational skills needed to launch their careers as entry-level technicians and obviously from their success at SkillsUSA, their schools and instructors have prepared them well for their future as automotive service professionals.”

The medalists from ASE-accredited schools were recognized in the following categories at the 2025 SkillsUSA competition included:

Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair (High School)

Aidan Hawkins (Gold) – North Farmington High School (Farmington Hills, Michigan)

Ethan Kesegich (Silver) – West Stanly High School (Oakboro, North Carolina)

Joseph Dake (Bronze) – Middleburg High School (Middleburg, Florida)

Automotive Refinishing Technology (High School)

Alec Windsor (Gold) – Vanguard-Sentinel CTC-Sentinel Campus (Tiffin, Ohio)

Automotive Refinishing Technology (College)

Aleah Sauder (Gold) – Waubonsee Community College (Sugar Grove, Illinois)

Automotive Service Technology (High School)

Tyler Blair (Silver) – Overland High School (Aurora, Colorado)

Automotive Service Technology (College)

Joshua Stover (Gold) – Waubonsee Community College (Sugar Grove, Illinois)

Sterling Shelton (Silver) – Montana State University-Northern (Havre, Montana)

Will Lamers (Bronze) – Fox Valley Technical College (Appleton, Wisconsin)

Collision Damage Appraisal (High School)

Kyle Ferguson (Bronze) – High School Academy-Metropolitan Community College (Omaha, Nebraska)

Collision Damage Appraisal (College)

Cloud Kline (Gold) – Aims Community College-Windsor (Greeley, Colorado)

Benjamin Swanson (Bronze) – Waubonsee Community College (Sugar Grove, Illinois)

Collision Repair Technology (High School)

Nicolette Favreau (Bronze) – Montachusett Regional Vo-Tech (Finchburg, Massachusetts)

Collision Repair Technology (College)

Mario Saenz (Gold) – Aims Community College – Windsor (Greeley, Colorado)

Wyatt Leverenz – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Diesel Equipment Technology (High School)

Ayden Dobbels (Silver) – Mid-America Technology Center (Wayne, Oklahoma)

Caleb Simon (Bronze) – Dakota County Technical College (Rosemount, Minnesota)

Diesel Equipment Technology (College)

Ben Strupp (Silver) – Madison Area Technical College (Madison, Wisconsin)

A list of ASE accredited programs is available online.