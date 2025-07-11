NTSB Issues Safety Alert After Fatal Wisconsin Crash Linked to Texting While Driving

Federal agency again calls for phone manufacturers to install lock-out mechanisms.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a safety alert Tuesday following its investigation of a fatal crash in Wisconsin caused by distracted driving.

The NTSB also released its final report on the May 12, 2023, crash in Excelsior, Wisconsin, where a 17-year-old pickup truck driver struck and killed a 13-year-old student who was waiting to board a school bus. The investigation found the driver failed to stop in time because he was texting while driving.

The safety alert recommends drivers use “Do Not Disturb” or “Driving Focus” phone settings