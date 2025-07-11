Gas Prices Hold Steady in June, Down Sharply from 2024

Average regular gasoline remains at $3.15 per gallon while diesel increases 2.9%.

Gasoline prices remained flat in June at $3.15 per gallon, unchanged from May and down 8.8% from the same month last year, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The national average represents the third consecutive month of stable pricing after significant volatility earlier in the year. All regions saw year-over-year decreases, with New England posting the largest decline at 12.9%.

Regional pricing showed the West Coast maintaining the highest average at $4.15 per gallon, down 4.7% from June 2024. The Lower Atlantic region