CSN Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in Red Deer, Alberta

CSN Collision announced the addition of CSN Scott’s 180, a collision repair shop in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada to its network as part of an agreement with the Douglas Repair Group.

The shop, founded by Kevin Scott, will continue operating under Scott’s leadership while gaining access to the network’s resources and technology.

“Helping people after an accident is something we take seriously,” Scott said. “We want customers to feel safe and confident when they leave our shop.”

The collision repair business serves Red Deer, a city of approximately 100,000 people located between Edmonton and Calgary