CCC Supports Future Collision Repair Industry Workforce Through CREF

Company has supported the students and schools with scholarships, school grants and software donations.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ: CCCS) has donated nearly $300,000 to more than 70 students through its scholarship program since 2006, making it one of the largest contributors to collision repair education funding according to the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).

The company, a founding member of the foundation in 1991, has provided scholarships, software donations and classroom equipment to support collision repair training programs nationwide.

“At CCC, we believe the future of the collision repair industry depends on investing in people,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president of mobility at CCC Intelligent Solutions. “We recognized early on that the long-term success of the collision repair industry depends on a steady flow of skilled professionals.”

The CCC Michael Salvatore Repair Technician Scholarships award funding to students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair programs. The scholarships are named after a longtime CCC employee who advocated for industry education.

Abdullah Muayad of Fayetteville Technical Community College received a $3,000 scholarship in 2024 after losing his full-time job while pursuing collision repair training.

“I felt like what I was trying to do was acknowledged, and I felt supported,” Muayad said.

Josh Hudson, a 2012 scholarship recipient, used the funds for tuition and tools and now owns Hudson Autoworks in Greensboro, N.C.

Scotty George, who received a scholarship in 2017, said the funding allowed him to continue his education while working part-time. “The scholarship has been a blessing in relieving some of my financial obligations while in school so that I can complete my degree,” George said.

Classroom Enhancement Awards

CCC has also donated more than $130,000 to 20 schools through its Classroom Enhancement Awards program since 2016. The awards help schools purchase equipment, tools and technology for collision repair programs.

Ulster BOCES in Port Ewen, N.Y., used a $12,000 award in 2020 to purchase laptops and access estimating software.

“By allowing more access to the internet for our student population, these donations have a great impact on our shop/classroom educational capabilities by allowing us access to estimating software for the first time,” said David Rosenberg, collision repair instructor at Ulster BOCES.

Kenneth McMillian, collision repair instructor at Kennedy-King College in Chicago, said industry involvement helps shape training programs. “It’s important that the collision industry get involved with local schools because it gives them a voice in how their future employees should be trained,” McMillian said.

Software Donations

CCC has donated estimating software to more than 500 schools nationwide, including training and technical support services. The CCC ONE software package includes digital imaging, tire and recall databases, and frame specifications.

“To help expand access to collision repair education, CCC is committed to donating software to schools that join CREF,” Hecht said. “By providing CCC ONE Estimating software at no cost, we aim to make it easier for more schools to participate and ensure students gain hands-on experience with the same tools used in the industry.”

Hecht serves on CREF’s Board of Trustees and said the industry faces a technician shortage that requires collaboration.

“The collision repair industry is facing a critical shortage of skilled technicians, and investing in education is key to closing that gap,” Hecht said. “CREF helps bridge the distance between students and career opportunities in collision repair by ensuring students have access to the latest training, technology and career opportunities.”

CCC also sponsors CREF’s annual golf fundraiser and contributes to the foundation’s general fund. The company matched attendee donations during its CCC NXT Conference last year.

The 23rd Annual Golf Fundraiser is scheduled for July 22 at Philmont Country Club in Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

More information about this year’s event and registration are available online.

Hecht encourages more companies to support collision repair education through donations, technology contributions and partnerships with schools.