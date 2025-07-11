BASF, Renault, Dürr Win Award for Overspray-Free OEM Two-Tone Paint Process

BASF Coatings, Renault Group and Dürr received the “Trophée de l’Industrie s’engage 2025” in the Innovative Process category for their Overspray-Free Application (OFLA) process at the “L’industrie s’engage par l’Usine Nouvelle” event in June 2025.

The OFLA process, also known as Jetprint at Renault, eliminates paint overspray in two-tone vehicle painting and has been implemented at Renault’s Maubeuge plant. The technology uses a wet-on-wet paint application that applies two colors in a single pass.

Traditional two-tone painting requires vehicles to pass through the paintshop twice with manual masking and protective materials between coats. The OFLA process uses jet-based application technology