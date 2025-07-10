Veterans Leadership Program Wins Inaugural NABC Community Partner Award

Pittsburgh-based nonprofit serves more than 8,000 veterans in Pennsylvania, New York State and Ohio.

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has selected the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania as the first recipient of its Community Partner Award, recognizing charitable organizations that work with NABC programs to serve their communities.

The Pittsburgh-based nonprofit serves more than 8,000 veterans annually across 30 counties in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio, providing housing, career development,