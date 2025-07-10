ServiceUp Secures $55 Million Series B Funding for Vehicle Repair Platform

ServiceUp, a vehicle repair management platform, closed a $55 million Series B funding round led by PeakSpan Capital to expand its fleet and insurance industry services.

The round included participation from existing investors Hearst Ventures, Trestle Partners, Capital Midwest Fund and Litquidity Ventures. The funding brings ServiceUp’s total raised to $70 million since its 2021 founding.

The Los Gatos, Calif.-based company initially focused on individual vehicle repairs before pivoting to serve fleets and insurers. ServiceUp now manages the repair process from vehicle pickup to delivery while providing real-time tracking and centralized oversight.

“We’re not here to slightly improve vehicle repair