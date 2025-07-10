PPG Extends Collision Repair Education Foundation Partnership Through 2030

Paint manufacturer renews title sponsorship of annual golf fundraiser, continues scholarship program.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG)and the PPG Foundation have extended their partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation through 2030, renewing title sponsorship of the organization’s annual golf fundraiser for another five years.

The Pittsburgh-based paint and coatings company has supported the foundation’s fundraising efforts since 2009, helping raise more than $1 million for high school and college collision repair programs. The 23rd Annual Golf Fundraiser is scheduled for July 22 at Philmont Country Club in Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

More information about this year’s event and registration are available online.

“PPG and CREF are committed to raising awareness and support for developing the next generation of collision repair technicians,” said Chris Dewes, PPG regional sales manager for Automotive Refinish and CREF board member. “Together, we’re helping secure the industry’s future by investing in tomorrow’s talent.”

Since 2021, PPG and the PPG Foundation have awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships to 43 students and supported instructor development programs, including sponsorship of CREF’s 2024 Instructor Conference in Chicago.

“Our investments focus on enabling students and educators to succeed,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director of the PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. “We’re building a stronger and more sustainable workforce through scholarships, training and volunteerism.”

PPG employees volunteer at CREF career fairs and events. In 2024, PPG and the PPG Foundation provided more than $18 million in funding to over 400 organizations globally.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation, founded in 1991, supports collision repair educational programs and connects students with career opportunities in the industry.