California Dealers Launch Apprenticeship Program to Address Technician Shortage

California’s new car dealers are implementing an apprenticeship program to address what a survey by the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) showed was a shortage of 5,000 automotive service technicians.

The CNCDA Foundation has partnered with Automotive Apprenticeship Group to offer a two-year program that provides paid on-the-job training with no tuition costs. The program targets individuals aged 18 to 30 for whom college was not an option or preference.

Apprentices receive competitive wages, on-the-job training at local dealerships, online learning modules and hands-on technical training. Upon completion, participants earn national certification from the U.S. Department of Labor. Tools