CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / California Dealers Launch Apprenticeship Program to Address Technician Shortage

California Dealers Launch Apprenticeship Program to Address Technician Shortage

By Leave a Comment

California’s new car dealers are implementing an apprenticeship program to address what a survey by the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) showed was a shortage of 5,000 automotive service technicians.

The CNCDA Foundation has partnered with Automotive Apprenticeship Group to offer a two-year program that provides paid on-the-job training with no tuition costs. The program targets individuals aged 18 to 30 for whom college was not an option or preference.

Apprentices receive competitive wages, on-the-job training at local dealerships, online learning modules and hands-on technical training. Upon completion, participants earn national certification from the U.S. Department of Labor. Tools

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey