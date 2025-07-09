Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Increased in June

Seasonal adjustment increased index month over month, but unadjusted prices are up over 5% compared to June 2024. Tariff impact on new vehicles influencing used vehicle market.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis were higher in June compared to May. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) increased to 208.5, representing a 6.3% year-over-year increase and a 1.6% rise above May levels. The seasonal adjustment forced the index higher in the month, as non-seasonally adjusted values fell more than usual following the volatility induced by the tariff announcement. The non-adjusted price in June decreased 1.1%