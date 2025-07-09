CollisionWeek

Vehicle Right-to-Repair Support Among Consumers Rises in New Poll

Support for federal legislation climbs to 83% from 75% in 2023 survey.

Support for federal vehicle right-to-repair legislation has increased among Americans, with 83% backing the REPAIR Act compared to 75% in a 2023 poll, according to a new survey released by the CAR Coalition.

CAR Coalition logoThe poll, conducted June 8-10 by The Tarrance Group among 1,000 vehicle owners, found bipartisan support for the REPAIR Act (H.R. 1566, S. 1379), with 84% of Republicans and 82% of Democrats supporting the legislation. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

Support for the SMART Act, which

