CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ned Gaines Named Nevada Acting Insurance Commissioner

Ned Gaines Named Nevada Acting Insurance Commissioner

By Leave a Comment

Nevada Division of Insurance has appointed Ned Gaines as acting commissioner, effective July 2, according to an announcement from Department of Business and Industry Director Dr. Kristopher Sanchez.

Gaines replaces Scott Kipper, who served as commissioner since February 2023. The state will conduct a recruitment process to fill the position permanently.

The acting commissioner brings 25 years of insurance industry experience to the role. Gaines joined the Nevada Division of Insurance in April as chief deputy commissioner after spending 12 years with the Washington Office of Insurance Commissioner, where he most recently served as deputy commissioner of rates, forms and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey