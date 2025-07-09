Ned Gaines Named Nevada Acting Insurance Commissioner

Nevada Division of Insurance has appointed Ned Gaines as acting commissioner, effective July 2, according to an announcement from Department of Business and Industry Director Dr. Kristopher Sanchez.

Gaines replaces Scott Kipper, who served as commissioner since February 2023. The state will conduct a recruitment process to fill the position permanently.

The acting commissioner brings 25 years of insurance industry experience to the role. Gaines joined the Nevada Division of Insurance in April as chief deputy commissioner after spending 12 years with the Washington Office of Insurance Commissioner, where he most recently served as deputy commissioner of rates, forms and