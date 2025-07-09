CollisionWeek

Debra Seminario Named SVP of Sales and Commercial Accounts at CrashBay

CrashBay announced it has hired Debra Seminario as senior vice president of sales and commercial accounts.

Seminario brings 25 years of experience in the automotive, insurance and technology sectors, including leadership roles at CCC Intelligent Solutions and Typhon Risk. At CrashBay, she will focus on building strategic partnerships and driving initiatives to enhance claims management efficiency and transparency.

“Debra is a powerhouse in this space,” said John Harvey, CrashBay founder and CEO. “Her industry knowledge, leadership, and passion for delivering client value align perfectly with our

