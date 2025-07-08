Rhode Island House Bill That Changes Total Loss Threshold, Documented Procedure Compensation Becomes Law

Legislation raises threshold before a vehicle is declared a total loss and expands definition on documented procedures sources.

A Rhode Island House Bill that raises the state’s total loss threshold and clarify insurers’ obligations regarding OEM repair procedures became law July 5 without Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee’s signature. House Bill 6053 (HB 6053), that CollisionWeek previously reported was introduced on March 12, makes amendments to Rhode Island’s Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act that impact how total losses are calculated and interactions between collision repair businesses and insurers on repair procedures.

