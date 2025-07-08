ProColor Collision Opens First Colorado Location

ProColor Collision has opened its first Colorado location at 8531 Rosemary Street in Commerce City, marking the collision repair franchise’s expansion into the state.

The facility is owned and operated by Lynn Washington, a Denver-area resident who has operated NOVUS Glass locations in Denver and Colorado Springs since 2016. Washington has 10 years of experience in the automotive industry.

“From when I purchased my first NOVUS Glass franchise location from Fix Network in 2016, I’ve taken advantage of the support and resources provided by the franchise so my teams and I can focus on supporting our customers and the communities