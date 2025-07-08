IBIS Global Summit Draws International Collision Repair Industry to Istanbul

The 2025 IBIS Global Summit concluded June 26 in Istanbul, Turkey after three days of industry programming and networking for collision repair professionals.

The event at the Swissotel The Bosphorus Istanbul attracted executives and business owners from body repair, software and technology, insurance, vehicle manufacturing and supply chain companies. Representatives from 29 countries attended, including participants from Asia, Africa, the Americas, Oceania and Europe.

“It is impossible to describe the feeling when you see many months of teamwork and collaboration with the venue, partners, ambassadors and speakers culminate in such an inspiring, immersive and truly global IBIS experience for our guests,” said Robert Snook, IBIS conference director.

The summit operated under the theme “Shaping the Future: Leadership Through Collaboration” and featured presentations and panels on artificial intelligence integration, global politics and economic impacts, insurability, repairability, technology and sustainability.

Keynote speaker Monty Halls, a broadcaster, marine biologist and former Royal Marine Commando officer, addressed leadership and performance development. The event also introduced a new “Moments that Mattered” session where attendees discussed key takeaways with moderators.

“What a fantastic opportunity to be here and to be involved in such an amazing event, to collaborate with like-minded individuals and to see where the industry is moving towards the future,” said Jason Trewin from I-CAR Australia.

The summit included an Innovation Lounge where partners demonstrated collision repair technology, training platforms and sustainability initiatives.

IBIS Worldwide’s 2025 event schedule includes IBIS Iberia in Ávila, Spain (Sept. 15-16), IBIS@ CSN Italia (Oct. 16-17), IBIS France in Poitiers (Nov. 17-18), and IBIS@ Automechanika Dubai (Dec. 9-12).

More information on IBIS events is available online.

The event was supported by platinum partners 3M, Axalta, Betag and Repairify; gold partners AkzoNobel, BASF, Car-O-Liner, Entegral, Getac, I-CAR, PPG, RS Automotive, SATA and Thatcham Research; and silver partners Advantage Parts Solutions, CARSTAR, CSN Collision, DAT, DeVilbiss, Kapci Coatings and Plasnomic.