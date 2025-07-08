CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto USA Celebrates Grand Opening of Two Locations in Riverside, California

Fix Auto USA Celebrates Grand Opening of Two Locations in Riverside, California

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto USA celebrated the grand openings of two new collision repair facilities in Riverside, Calif. owned by Brian Brandler, who joined the network in 2024.

Fix Auto Magnolia Riverside opened in September 2024, followed by Fix Auto Jurupa Valley a few months later. Both locations are independently owned by Brandler as principal owner.

“My time with the Fix Auto USA brand has been incredible,” said Brian Brandler, owner of Fix Auto Jurupa Valley and Fix Auto Magnolia Riverside. “My team and I are incredibly fortunate for the support we have received.”

Fix Auto Jurupa Valley occupies approximately 9,500 square

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey