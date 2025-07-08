Fix Auto USA Celebrates Grand Opening of Two Locations in Riverside, California

Fix Auto USA celebrated the grand openings of two new collision repair facilities in Riverside, Calif. owned by Brian Brandler, who joined the network in 2024.

Fix Auto Magnolia Riverside opened in September 2024, followed by Fix Auto Jurupa Valley a few months later. Both locations are independently owned by Brandler as principal owner.

“My time with the Fix Auto USA brand has been incredible,” said Brian Brandler, owner of Fix Auto Jurupa Valley and Fix Auto Magnolia Riverside. “My team and I are incredibly fortunate for the support we have received.”

Fix Auto Jurupa Valley occupies approximately 9,500 square