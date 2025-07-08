Auto Glass Now Recognized by Hyundai as Approved Glass Repair Vendor for Dealer Network

Auto Glass Now announced Hyundai Motor America has officially approved Auto Glass Now as a trusted vendor for its network of dealers. This partnership allows Hyundai dealers to use Auto Glass Now for all auto glass repair and replacement services for new and authorized pre-owned vehicles.

“At Auto Glass Now, safety and quality are at the heart of our work” said Nathan Edwards, President of Auto Glass Now. “By prioritizing these values, we deliver exceptional service and ensure high customer satisfaction.”

With more than 200 locations across the country, Auto Glass Now offers Hyundai dealers a streamlined way to address