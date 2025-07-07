Wren’s Collision Group Acquires Repair Facility in Marietta, Georgia

Wren’s Collision Group announced today it has acquired Pugmire Collision, expanding the family-owned company’s operations into the Marietta, Ga. market. The newly acquired repair facility is Wren’s 19th location. The company said it will retain Pugmire’s existing staff and maintain current service standards.

“Our growth is always guided by our purpose—to serve with integrity, provide top-tier repairs, and stay connected to the communities we care about,” said James Wren, CEO. “Marietta represents more than expansion—it’s an opportunity to extend our family values and continue doing things the Wren’s way.”

Pugmire Collision has served the Marietta area for several decades.