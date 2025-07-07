CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Registration Opens for September 26-27 Music City Collision Conference

Registration Opens for September 26-27 Music City Collision Conference

By Leave a Comment

The Tennessee Collision Repairers Association opened registration for its first Music City Collision Conference, scheduled for Sept. 26-27 at the Southwest Conference Center in Nashville.

The two-day event will include a trade show with vendors and educational sessions led by industry professionals.

“The conference is an excellent opportunity for collision repairers and vendors to attend cutting-edge training, live demonstrations, and network with peers and industry influencers,” said Josh Kent, executive director of TCRA. “Whether you’re running a shop, managing a team or supplying the industry—this is the conference you don’t want to miss.”

The conference targets collision repair shop

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey