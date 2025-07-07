Registration Opens for September 26-27 Music City Collision Conference

The Tennessee Collision Repairers Association opened registration for its first Music City Collision Conference, scheduled for Sept. 26-27 at the Southwest Conference Center in Nashville.

The two-day event will include a trade show with vendors and educational sessions led by industry professionals.

“The conference is an excellent opportunity for collision repairers and vendors to attend cutting-edge training, live demonstrations, and network with peers and industry influencers,” said Josh Kent, executive director of TCRA. “Whether you’re running a shop, managing a team or supplying the industry—this is the conference you don’t want to miss.”

The conference targets collision repair shop