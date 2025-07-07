New Vehicle Sales Up in June Compared to Last Year

Sales hit 15.3 million annual rate in June despite tariff impact.
New light-vehicle sales reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15.3 million units in June, up 2.3% from the same month last year, according to data released by the National Automobile Dealers Association.
The year-over-year increase was inflated by a major dealership software outage that limited sales in June 2024, NADA said. The trade group noted that roughly 173,000 sales were pulled forward into March and April as consumers rushed to buy vehicles before auto tariffs took effect.
“Without these tariff-induced pre-buy purchases, June 2025 sales results likely would
