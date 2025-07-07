Classic Collision Enters Ohio with Opening of Cincinnati Location

Classic Collision LLC opened a new collision repair facility in Cincinnati, marking the company’s expansion into Ohio.
Classic Collision, based in Atlanta, Ga., operates 340 facilities nationwide.
The Cincinnati location features diagnostic equipment and certified technicians, according to the company. Classic Collision said the facility follows eco-friendly practices.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.