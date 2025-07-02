Record 61.6 Million Americans to Drive During July 4th Week

Road travel increases 2.2% as holiday driving reaches all-time high

A record 61.6 million Americans will travel by car during the July 4th holiday period, representing a 2.2% increase over last year and the highest volume on record, according to AAA projections.

The automotive organization expects 72.2 million people total to travel at least 50 miles from home between June 28 and July 6, with road trips accounting for 85% of all holiday travel. The driving figure represents an additional 1.3 million road travelers compared to 2024.

“Following Memorial Day’s record forecast, AAA is seeing strong demand for road trips