CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CARSTAR Owner Adds Bosch Auto Repair Franchise in Houston, Texas

CARSTAR Owner Adds Bosch Auto Repair Franchise in Houston, Texas

By Leave a Comment

A Houston, Texas collision repair shop owner has opened the city’s second Bosch Auto Service franchise location, marking his expansion from collision repairs into general automotive maintenance and repair services along with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration and electric vehicle repairs.

Nelson Ramos, who operates CARSTAR Bass Collision, opened Bosch Auto Service North Houston on Wednesday. The new franchise represents a strategic shift for Ramos, who is leveraging his three decades in the automotive industry to broaden his service offerings beyond collision repair work.

“Houston’s growth, diverse vehicle population and shift away from dealership service after warranties make this

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey