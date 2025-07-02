CARSTAR Owner Adds Bosch Auto Repair Franchise in Houston, Texas

A Houston, Texas collision repair shop owner has opened the city’s second Bosch Auto Service franchise location, marking his expansion from collision repairs into general automotive maintenance and repair services along with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration and electric vehicle repairs.

Nelson Ramos, who operates CARSTAR Bass Collision, opened Bosch Auto Service North Houston on Wednesday. The new franchise represents a strategic shift for Ramos, who is leveraging his three decades in the automotive industry to broaden his service offerings beyond collision repair work.

“Houston’s growth, diverse vehicle population and shift away from dealership service after warranties make this