Aviva Completes $5 Billion Acquisition of Direct Line to Become Largest Auto and Home Insurer in the UK

Combined group will have nearly 20% of UK auto insurance market, operate 47 collision repair centers.

Aviva announced yesterday the completion of its £3.7 billion ($5.03 billion) acquisition of Direct Line Group (DLG) to become the United Kingdom’s largest auto and home insurance company.

Amanda Blanc, Group Chief Executive Officer, Aviva plc said, “The completion of the acquisition of Direct Line brings together some of the country’s best-known and admired insurance brands and brilliant people to better serve the needs of now 20 million UK customers. The transaction builds on the excellent progress we’ve made at Aviva over the last