Autel US Launches $25,000 Scholarship Program for Auto Repair Students

Automotive diagnostic tool manufacturer Autel U.S. has established five $5,000 scholarships for high school graduates entering automotive repair education programs.

The Autel Awarding Excellence Scholarships are part of Autel Cares, the company’s new philanthropic initiative announced June 30.

“This program demonstrates our commitment to giving back to the community and fostering the next generation of automotive professionals through scholarships and support for underfunded educational programs,” said Autel CEO Chloe Hung. “We believe in investing in the people who helped make Autel U.S. a success.”

The scholarships target students who graduated high school in 2025 and are pursuing automotive repair education.