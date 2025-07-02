Australia Launches Review of Landmark Right to Repair Law

Government seeks public comments on the effectiveness of 2022 law and its impact on consumers as well as independent and dealer repair facilities.

While the U.S. continues debating whether federal legislation on right to repair is necessary, the Australia government is seeking public input on its 2022 law to improve its effectiveness. On June 30, Australia’s federal government launched a formal review consultation of the Motor Vehicle Service and Repair Information Sharing Scheme, the mandatory right to repair law for automobiles. The consultation, which runs through August 5, will assess whether the law is meeting its goals of promoting