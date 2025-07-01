United Recyclers Group Announces Changes to Board Leadership

Patrick Garrity steps down after 18 years; David Gold joins as new director.

United Recyclers Group announced today that Patrick Garrity will step down from the organization’s board of directors after 18 years of service, while David Gold, owner of Standard Auto Wreckers, has been appointed as a new board member.

Garrity began serving on URG’s Computer Features Committee in 1999 before joining the board in 2007.

“Patrick, thank you for your service, your heart, and your belief in what this group can achieve together,” said Kristi Werner, URG’s chief executive officer.

Gold brings more than 35 years