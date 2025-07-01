SkillsUSA 2025 National Collision Repair, Automotive Refinish and Damage Appraisal Medalists Announced

The medalists at the 2025 SkillsUSA National Championship Competition that took place last week in Atlanta, Ga. have been announced.
The high school and college level medalists include:
Automotive Refinishing Technology
Alec Windsor – Vanguard-Sentinel CTC-Sentinel Campus, Tiffin, OH (High School, Gold)
- Santo Farro – Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ (High School, Silver)
- Mary Schirmer – Marengo Community High School, Marengo, IL (High School, Bronze)
- Aleah Sauder – Waubonsee Community College, Sugar Grove, IL (College, Gold)
- Walker Coulter – Washburn Tech, Topeka, KS (College, Silver)
- Jeremy Radke – Madison Area Technical College, Madison, WI (College, Bronze)
Collision Damage
