Labor Department Awards $84M to Expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs

Supports administration goal is to reach 1 million active apprentices.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) awarded nearly $84 million in grants to all 50 states and territories Monday to expand registered apprenticeship programs as part of the Trump administration’s goal to reach 1 million active apprentices.

The increased funding comes as collision repair industry interest has been growing in DOL registered apprenticeship programs as a method to attract and train new employees.

The funding represents the third round of State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula grants and includes both base formula funding and competitive awards to help states increase capacity and