CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Network Names Sonia Bouthillette VP of Sales and Operation for Canadian Operations

Fix Network Names Sonia Bouthillette VP of Sales and Operation for Canadian Operations

By Leave a Comment

The Fix Network announced Monday that Jeff Labanovich has left his position as vice president of sales and operations in Canada, with company veteran Sonia Bouthillette taking over the role.

Sonia Bouthillette was named ice president of sales and operations in Canada for the Fix Network.

Bouthillette brings nearly 25 years of automotive industry experience to the expanded position, including 14 years in leadership roles at Fix Network. The company operates automotive aftermarket service brands including Fix Auto, ProColor Collision, NOVUS Glass and Speedy Auto Service across Canada.

“Jeff played a key role in shaping the strength and stability of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey