Fix Network Names Sonia Bouthillette VP of Sales and Operation for Canadian Operations

The Fix Network announced Monday that Jeff Labanovich has left his position as vice president of sales and operations in Canada, with company veteran Sonia Bouthillette taking over the role.

Bouthillette brings nearly 25 years of automotive industry experience to the expanded position, including 14 years in leadership roles at Fix Network. The company operates automotive aftermarket service brands including Fix Auto, ProColor Collision, NOVUS Glass and Speedy Auto Service across Canada.

“Jeff played a key role in shaping the strength and stability of