New IIHS Study Shows Vehicle Blind Zones Expanded Dramatically Over 25 Years

Study finds forward visibility declined as much as 58% over multiple vehicle redesign cycles.

Forward blind zones in six top-selling passenger vehicles grew substantially from 1997 to 2023 as pedestrian and bicyclist deaths soared, according to a study using a new measurement technique developed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The study, led by researchers from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Volpe Center, found forward visibility within a 10-meter radius fell as much as 58% for three popular SUVs over multiple redesign cycles. A top-selling pickup saw a smaller 17% decline in close-proximity visibility, though even early models had

