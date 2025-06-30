Insurance Group Urges Federal Task Force on Staged Car Crashes

The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies has called on the U.S. Department of Justice to establish a task force to investigate and prosecute staged car crashes used for insurance fraud.

NAMIC President and CEO Neil Alldredge sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting the task force, citing the prevalence of coordinated schemes targeting insurers.

“Unfortunately, more and more frequently, these crashes are not mere accidents, but the result of intentional, strategic, and coordinated schemes designed to unjustly enrich fraudsters with ties to organized crime,” Alldredge said in the letter.

The insurance executive said staged crashes pose risks