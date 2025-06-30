IAA Expands to Panama Through Market Alliance

RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) announced its Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) unit has formed a market alliance with Moto Leader Group International to establish an auction center in Panama.

The partnership will allow MLG International to operate an IAA auction center, providing local services to buyers who want to browse and bid on vehicle inventory. The move expands IAA’s presence in Central America and gives regional buyers greater access to the company’s vehicle inventory.

“We are thrilled to extend IAA’s international reach with a new Market Alliance in Panama,” said Scott Guenther, senior vice president of North America operations at