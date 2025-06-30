AASP/NJ Plans 18th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Tournament September 16

Event helps support collision repair industry scholarship fund.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will hold its 18th annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing on September 16 at Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J. The golf course was designed by Mark McCumber.

The event honors Lou Scoras, a former shop owner and association member from Holmdel Auto Body. A portion of proceeds will support a collision industry scholarship fund.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The day concludes with a cash bar, dinner and prize giveaways at