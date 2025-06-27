YANG Announces Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Donation

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), an Auto Care Association community of young industry professionals under the age of 40, announced its support of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) and its mission to providing critical support to industry members and their family during personal crises as an ongoing commitment. The YANG community is pleased to announce a contribution of $7,500 to AACF. The YANG community is honored to help raise funds throughout the year in support of AACF’s mission to help shape the automotive aftermarket industry.

“As members of the Young Auto Care Network Group, we’re proud to