KLST Abra Celebrates 30 Years Anniversary

The KLST Abra franchise marked its 30th anniversary serving Minnesota consumers on June 13. Founded in 1995 by Kedrick and Louann Johnson, along with their sons Scot and Todd, the KLST Abra franchise began with a single shop on Carson Avenue in Elk River, Minn. The business has since grown into a multi location enterprise. After opening their first Abra location in Elk River, the Johnson family quickly expanded their footprint to now five locations: Abra St. Cloud, Abra Cloquet, Abra Elk River, Abra Duluth, and Abra Princeton.

