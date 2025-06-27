Consumer Sentiment Up in June

Index up for the first time this year, but consumers remain guarded.

Consumer sentiment improved in June for the first time in six months, climbing 16% from last month but remaining about 18% below December 2024, when sentiment had exhibited a post-election bump, according to the University of Michigan’s Survey of Consumers final report for the month released today.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 60.7 in the June 2025 survey, up from 52.2 in May and below last June’s 68.2. The result was also above the mid-June result of 60.5.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic